STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

World’s smallest mosque Jinn Masjid cries for attention in Hyderabad

Restoring Jinn Masjid will cost the government only a few lakhs, say historians in the city. If not protected, it will crumble

Published: 19th August 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

The mosque is popularly known as Jinn Masjid as it is isolated, and people have been weaving stories of Jinns or spirits praying there

The mosque is popularly known as Jinn Masjid as it is isolated, and people have been weaving stories of Jinns or spirits praying there | Vinay madapu

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 300-year-old mosque in Hyderabad is the smallest in the world, but sadly a neglected one too. Historians record that the Masjid Mir Mahmood Sahib, or Jinn Masjid, in the city, is smaller in dimensions than the one in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh which was, until now, considered the smallest mosque in the world. Today, water is seeping into the Jinn Masjid and its plaster is flaking off.

The mosque is popularly known as Jinn Masjid as it is isolated, and people have been weaving stories of Jinns or spirits praying there. According to the book, The Landmarks of the Deccan: A Comprehensive Guide to the Archaeological Remains of the City and Suburbs of Hyderabad written by Syed Ali Asgar Bilgrami in 1927, it was built on a hillock near Mir Alam Tank in 1688. 

“Mir Mahmood bears no inscription but on Zanjiri gate, some Persian couplets are engraved in plaster, which have been much obliterated,” writes the author. It is very much a Qutub Shahi-era Structure that needs to be conserved. It would not cost more than a few lakhs for the government to restore this wonder, says Dr Mohammed Shafiullah of the Deccan Heritage Trust.

He adds that the Jinn Masjid measures 9’2” x 12’0”, which is 110 square feet, making it 10,000 times smaller than the largest mosque in the world, The Great Mosque of Mecca, which is built on an area of 38,31,952 sq feet and can accommodate 40,00,000 people. “It (Jinn Masjd) was constructed at the time of Mir Mahmood Saheb, who came from Iraq during the rule of Abdullah Qutb Shah and settled down here,” states Shafiullah. 

“The Mir Mahmood Saheb, with the dimension of 10.21 metre square, is smaller than the mosque in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, which has a dimension of 16 metres square,” he adds. 

Albeit small, this mosque is accommodated with all the classic features of a ‘Qutub Shahi’ mosque or a functional mosque. “The mosque is located on a hillock. It has a stairway to go to the terrace to offer aazaan. It also has a space for the imam and space for a few people, not more than eight, to offer prayer,” says a florist, MD Akbar Khan, whose cart is located right next to the hillock on which the mosque is built. 

“If not protected, the structure will crumble. It can be a major tourist attraction if the government takes the initiative and allow heritage groups to come up with a plan to restore the mosque through crowdfunding. It would not cost much to fix the mosque as it is small,” says Mohammed Sajjad Ali, a heritage activist from the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad mosque World's smallest mosque Jinn Masjid
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp