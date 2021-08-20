STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After ODF++, Hyderabad gets 'Water Plus' certification by Centre

The recently acquired certification is all because of the joint efforts taken by the HMWS&SB and HMDA.

Published: 20th August 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

sewage treatment plant, STP

A sewage treatment plant in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday certified Hyderabad as 'Water Plus' city making it the first urban local body in Telangana to achieve this feat. 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has already been certified as ODF++.

The recently acquired certification is all because of the efforts taken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) that maintains 25 sewage treatment plants (STPs). Additionally, there are three more STPs which are maintained by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The water in all these STPs is maintained to a satisfactory level before discharging the treated waste water. Water Plus certification is awarded after a corporation ensures minimum 25% reuse of treated water in existing STPs for various purposes.

The treated STP water is reused in  parks, construction of roads, public toilets, agriculture, other construction and cleaning activities etc, and majorly utilised for agriculture needs downstream of River Musi. This is in line with the Government's focus on water conservation and reuse is in consonance with sustainable development goals on clean water and sanitation.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, that was launched in 2014, certifications are awarded to cities based on different levels ranging from Open Defecation Free (ODF), ODF+. ODF++ and Water Plus.

The ODF ensures 100 percent accessibility of toilet facilities to everyone. ODF+ proper maintenance of toilets by ensuring basic facilities like water and cleanliness by connecting to sewer networks. ODF++ ensures solid and liquid waste management (STPs) and visually clean toilets.

