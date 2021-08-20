STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Consensual? No rape took place at Gandhi Hospital, finds probe

The police officials and hospital authorities more or less came to the conclusion that no rape took place but they are yet to announce it officially as they are trying to tie up a few more loose ends.

Published: 20th August 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

Representational Photo (File photo| AP)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pieces in jigsaw puzzle have almost fallen into place after the police found the elder of the two sisters who were allegedly raped by the staffers of Gandhi Hospital a few days ago.

The police officials and hospital authorities more or less came to the conclusion that no rape took place but they are yet to announce it officially as they are trying to tie up a few more loose ends. 

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday said that they had enough evidence to come to a conclusion and that they would reveal what happened at the hospital in a couple of days. The police found the elder of the two sisters near a medical shop in Himayat Nagar and later questioned her. She was then sent to a Bharosa centre.

Meanwhile, the hospital and police authorities are understood to have submitted reports to the SC Commission and State Human Rights Commission. A four-member team of doctors which examined and verified data relating to the incident concluded that no rape took place on either of the two sisters. 

According to sources, the team found one of the two sisters was moving closely with a security guard for two days at the Gandhi Hospital. “There was no rape. We went through CCTV footage and questioned the security guards and the medical staff,” the team concluded.

A team also went to Mahbubnagar in search of the eldest of the two sisters as it was their hometown. After going through 800 hours of footage and examining 200 persons, police came to the conclusion that rape was a very distant possibility. 

The police were suspicious about Vijaya Kishore, the security staffer of the Gandhi Hospital who went missing after they started investigating the case. During a detailed interrogation, he apparently admitted to having sex with the elder sister but maintained  that it was consensual. 

Both the sisters who were attendants of the elder sister’s husband undergoing treatment in the hospital for a health problem, had disappeared mysteriously on the day he was to be discharged.  

He went home to Mahbubnagar with the help of his son, who came back again and found her mother’s sister in a drugged condition in one of the rooms of the hospital.She later lodged a complaint with the Chilkalguda police stating that she and her elder sister were drugged  and raped within the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad hospital rape Hyderabad hospital gangrape Gandhi hospital rape case
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp