Consensual? No rape took place at Gandhi Hospital, finds probe

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pieces in jigsaw puzzle have almost fallen into place after the police found the elder of the two sisters who were allegedly raped by the staffers of Gandhi Hospital a few days ago.

The police officials and hospital authorities more or less came to the conclusion that no rape took place but they are yet to announce it officially as they are trying to tie up a few more loose ends.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday said that they had enough evidence to come to a conclusion and that they would reveal what happened at the hospital in a couple of days. The police found the elder of the two sisters near a medical shop in Himayat Nagar and later questioned her. She was then sent to a Bharosa centre.

Meanwhile, the hospital and police authorities are understood to have submitted reports to the SC Commission and State Human Rights Commission. A four-member team of doctors which examined and verified data relating to the incident concluded that no rape took place on either of the two sisters.

According to sources, the team found one of the two sisters was moving closely with a security guard for two days at the Gandhi Hospital. “There was no rape. We went through CCTV footage and questioned the security guards and the medical staff,” the team concluded.

A team also went to Mahbubnagar in search of the eldest of the two sisters as it was their hometown. After going through 800 hours of footage and examining 200 persons, police came to the conclusion that rape was a very distant possibility.

The police were suspicious about Vijaya Kishore, the security staffer of the Gandhi Hospital who went missing after they started investigating the case. During a detailed interrogation, he apparently admitted to having sex with the elder sister but maintained that it was consensual.

Both the sisters who were attendants of the elder sister’s husband undergoing treatment in the hospital for a health problem, had disappeared mysteriously on the day he was to be discharged.

He went home to Mahbubnagar with the help of his son, who came back again and found her mother’s sister in a drugged condition in one of the rooms of the hospital.She later lodged a complaint with the Chilkalguda police stating that she and her elder sister were drugged and raped within the hospital.