Hip-hop artistes reppin’ Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: What began in the block parties of New York’s Bronx area in the early 1970s, has now become a global phenomenon. In the 1980s, hip-hop artistes such as Ice-T, NWA and Ice Cube started experimenting with socio-political themes in their songs and soon, the genre became a massive influence with a cult-like following. Across the world, rap artistes began to turn into millionaires. We speak to the rappers of Hyderabad, who are taking the art form to its roots and are more conscious with their content

Waseem, a.ka. Double E

Waseem rleased his debut track Haule earlier this year. Primarily a producer, he also is a beat-boxer and emcee. “I see hip-hop in a different light; I don’t see it as a means to make money because if they want to make money, they can do all these commercial tracks. I listen to a lot of old-school hip-hop and I feel it makes you patriotic in a way. I write what I feel from my heart and hip-hop is about that,” he says. Through his group, Black Diamond Crew, Waseem wants to bring out quality content. “Rap in India is always been a 15-second filler in a song. Hip-hop is a powerful medium for guys like us and also for those who are older than us,” he says. However, he does not dis the artistes who make songs on expensive cars or women. “Hip-hop is vast, it includes all these things. It is a lifestyle; it’s about how you wear your clothes, being honest, be it whatever you are rapping about,” adds Waseem.

M Abishay, a.k.a. P$ychlone

Abishay is about to drop his album, Psybrrrpunk 2021 on Saturday. Through his songs, the 24-year-old rapper is interested in showing the importance of choice. “My songs explore the theme of choice. We have to choose the right path to go. People usually see only one side of the coin; either positive or negative. I want to tell them that there is a third side which you can see after you have seen both sides,” he says. When hip-hop started, it had followed a certain path, a certain process says Abishay. “It went step by step and then reached the commercial space. However, in India, it has straightaway reached the commercial space. Today’s music is all plastic, it does not talk of the reality of life. Hip-hop is a medium to bring about a revolution,” he says.

A Pramod Sehi Roy, a.k.a AsurA

Bathukudama, a Telugu rap by A Pramod Sehi Roy, a.k.a AsurA, who is also a part of the 13-member Nawab Gang hip-hop group, explores the themes of corruption, communal harmony, rape, the farmer crisis and other social issues. Talking about his stage name AsurA (Sanskrit for demon), he says, “Asuras and suras (gods) were born in such a way that they can work together to strike a balance in the world. Today, there are many people who are doing devilish things and calling themselves gods. So, I feel that concept has lost its meaning. I use the name as I am a reserved person. But I feel I can express myself better under that character,” says Pramod.

Rap is about keeping it real and Pramod wants to pass on that sort of an influence to the younger generation. “We watch the news and see that people are not talking about these issues. That’s why we decided to talk about them through our songs. I want the inspiration to flow through me and be able to inspire the kids who never had a voice,” he says. Entertainment helps you forget things that matter; it has always been an escape, says the rapper. “You have to tap reality through your songs, tell the people what matters. Our songs are for those who question the way we live. I want people to question everything, not take anything at face value,” he says.