STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC’s ‘Cycle Sharing System’ at 20 locations

The civic body will provide required space to the service provider to set up the stations.

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bicycle

Representational Image.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an attempt to motivate people to turn towards a more low-cost environment friendly mobility option, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned to introduce ‘Cycle Sharing System’ on a pilot basis at about 20 locations in GHMC Khairatabad Zone. Covering Mehdipatnam, Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, Khairatabad and Karwan Circles, this scheme will involve providing cycles in a closely spaced network of fully automated stations. Users can check  out cycles at one station and return them to any other station in the  network. 

The civic body will provide required space to the service provider to set up the stations. The service provider needs to submit the proposed station positions and layouts to GHMC for approval.Sources told Express that public transport is currently responsible for 36 per cent of all motorised trips and Hyderabad has a goal of increasing this share to 57 per cent by 2041. Cycle sharing is expected to boost the use of public transport by providing crucial last-mile connectivity, thereby expanding the catchment areas for the region’s rapid transit systems. By encouraging a shift to sustainable modes, CSS will reduce dependency on automobiles, reduce traffic congestion, vehicle emissions and demand for motor vehicle parking.

The additional benefits include the health aspects of bicycle riders and conversion of city streets into environment friendly and safe zones.  The civic body has invited requests for proposals to develop, design, procure, install, operate and maintain the CSS at various locations in Khairatabad Zone.  

The Hyderabad Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system will connect these destinations to key modes of  public transport, including Metro stations, bus stops etc. In addition, the ticketing system for CSS will be integrated with the electronic fare collection system. The rollout of CSS would be paired with the introduction of dedicated cycling facilities in Khairatabad Zone for providing 20 docking stations, which are viable for  the public and each station will be in the range of two to three kilometre of radius, they said. 

CSS  consists of a network of cycles and automated stations in which a  user can check out a cycle at any station using an RFID-based smart card  or key and return the cycle to any other station and in which  information is tracked real-time using an information technology system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cycle Sharing System
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp