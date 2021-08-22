GHMC’s ‘Cycle Sharing System’ at 20 locations

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to motivate people to turn towards a more low-cost environment friendly mobility option, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned to introduce ‘Cycle Sharing System’ on a pilot basis at about 20 locations in GHMC Khairatabad Zone. Covering Mehdipatnam, Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, Khairatabad and Karwan Circles, this scheme will involve providing cycles in a closely spaced network of fully automated stations. Users can check out cycles at one station and return them to any other station in the network.

The civic body will provide required space to the service provider to set up the stations. The service provider needs to submit the proposed station positions and layouts to GHMC for approval.Sources told Express that public transport is currently responsible for 36 per cent of all motorised trips and Hyderabad has a goal of increasing this share to 57 per cent by 2041. Cycle sharing is expected to boost the use of public transport by providing crucial last-mile connectivity, thereby expanding the catchment areas for the region’s rapid transit systems. By encouraging a shift to sustainable modes, CSS will reduce dependency on automobiles, reduce traffic congestion, vehicle emissions and demand for motor vehicle parking.

The additional benefits include the health aspects of bicycle riders and conversion of city streets into environment friendly and safe zones. The civic body has invited requests for proposals to develop, design, procure, install, operate and maintain the CSS at various locations in Khairatabad Zone.

The Hyderabad Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system will connect these destinations to key modes of public transport, including Metro stations, bus stops etc. In addition, the ticketing system for CSS will be integrated with the electronic fare collection system. The rollout of CSS would be paired with the introduction of dedicated cycling facilities in Khairatabad Zone for providing 20 docking stations, which are viable for the public and each station will be in the range of two to three kilometre of radius, they said.

CSS consists of a network of cycles and automated stations in which a user can check out a cycle at any station using an RFID-based smart card or key and return the cycle to any other station and in which information is tracked real-time using an information technology system.