Delay in land acquisition hits Uppal corridor work

HYDERABAD: One of the biggest infrastructure projects in Hyderabad and the second-longest flyover in Telangana, the Uppal elevated corridor is being delayed inordinately with the process of land acquisition taking too long.It has been more than two-and-a-half years since the construction of the Uppal flyover commenced, yet the land acquisition is not completed. This 45-metre wide six-lane corridor starts at Uppal Junction and ends at the Central Power Research Institute, Medipally.

The project is aimed at decongesting traffic going towards the Warangal highway and also provide a smooth thoroughfare for people of Uppal. Once completed, the 6.2 km long elevated corridor in Uppal will become the second longest flyover in the State after the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, which stretches for over 11.5 km. The flyover was taken up at a cost of `670 crore, which includes cost of land acquisition.

The Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department is still awaiting one hectare of land acquisition near Nalla Cheruvu. According to R&B officials, though they are targeting completion by May 2022, they say, construction is more likely to finish by December 2022.

NVSS Prabhakar, former MLA and BJP leader said several issues have resulted in delaying the project. The project was started in 2018 and was supposed to finish within 18 months, with 150 days ear marked for land acquisition. He questioned why authorities are ignoring the Land Acquisition Act. “Due to lack of funds, GHMC is not giving same amount for affected property owners in a particular area. They are also demolishing structures that have been constructed after handing over the properties,” Prabhakar added.

A senior engineer in the R&B department said, “Acquisition of about 257 properties has been completed and civil work has started. Land acquisition, utility work and demolition of properties have delayed the project. Once the State government hand overs one hectare of land in Nalla Cheruvu, the project will be completed.”