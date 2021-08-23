STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Delay in land acquisition hits Uppal corridor work

The project is aimed at decongesting traffic going towards the Warangal highway and also provide a smooth thoroughfare for people of Uppal.

Published: 23rd August 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists pass by the Uppal elevated corridor flyover which is under construction since 2018

Motorists pass by the Uppal elevated corridor flyover which is under construction since 2018 | S Senbagapandiyan

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the biggest infrastructure projects in Hyderabad and the second-longest flyover in Telangana, the Uppal elevated corridor is being delayed inordinately with the process of land acquisition taking too long.It has been more than two-and-a-half years since the construction of the Uppal flyover commenced, yet the land acquisition is not completed. This 45-metre wide six-lane corridor starts at Uppal Junction and ends at the Central Power Research Institute, Medipally. 

The project is aimed at decongesting traffic going towards the Warangal highway and also provide a smooth thoroughfare for people of Uppal. Once completed, the 6.2 km long elevated corridor in Uppal will become the second longest flyover in the State after the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, which stretches for over 11.5 km. The flyover was taken up at a cost of `670 crore, which includes cost of land acquisition.
The Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department is still awaiting one hectare of land acquisition near Nalla Cheruvu. According to R&B officials, though they are targeting completion by May 2022, they say, construction is more likely to finish by December 2022. 

NVSS Prabhakar, former MLA and BJP leader said several issues have resulted in delaying the project. The project was started in 2018 and was supposed to finish within 18 months, with 150 days ear marked for land acquisition. He questioned why authorities are ignoring the Land Acquisition Act. “Due to lack of funds, GHMC is not giving same amount for affected property owners in a particular area. They are also demolishing structures that have been constructed after handing over the properties,” Prabhakar added.

A senior engineer in the R&B department said, “Acquisition of about 257 properties has been completed and civil work has started. Land acquisition, utility work and demolition of properties have delayed the project. Once the State government hand overs one hectare of land in Nalla Cheruvu, the project will be completed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uppal corridor Uppal elevated corridor
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp