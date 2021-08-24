STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandanas: One cloth to fit all your needs

This 22-inch, rich fabric cloth is more than just a fashion accessory. Bandanas also serve as handkerchiefs and double up as scarves.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  This 22-inch, rich fabric cloth is more than just a fashion accessory. Bandanas also serve as handkerchiefs and double up as scarves. They are gender-fluid and can go with any outfit.

People have been using scarves or bandanas for ages. European women in the 18th century would wear bandanas on their carriage rides and cowboys would wear it to protect themselves from dust. These bandanas protect people from harmful sun rays, smoke, dust, and of course, also Covid-19.

“Bandanas are back in fashion with the outbreak of Covid- 19. We are conscious of the air we breathe. Bandanas are handy and the simplest accessory to go with. It could be our fashion statement or double up as our guard when we are out in public,” says Yawar Ahmed, a model from the city. Men look more masculine in a bandana and it adds to the feminity of women, he adds. It can be used in any which way you think fits. Today, we see women covering their face with a scarf to protect their hair and skin from the sun, and pollution.

In an emergency, a bandana can also be used as a bandage, hat, kerchief, or a bag. You can just put all your essentials in a bandana and tie a knot to use it as a bag. One can tie it around the neck for a style statement or use it to tie their hair back.

