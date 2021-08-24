STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad comes to halt as it rains cats and dogs

After experiencing humid conditions with above normal temperatures in the last few days, Hyderabad received heavy rainfall on Monday.

Published: 24th August 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging and traffic snarls mar Nampally roads after heavy rains, in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

Waterlogging and traffic snarls mar Nampally roads after heavy rains, in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After experiencing humid conditions with above-normal temperatures in the last few days, Hyderabad received heavy rainfall on Monday. Low-lying areas were hit hard by the downpour and commuters were caught off-guard.

Till 3 pm, the weather was hot with maximum temperature at 33.4°C. However, it started raining lightly from 4 pm. By 5.30-6 pm, it was pouring heavily.According to weather data with the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Mallapur recorded the highest rainfall of 88.8 mm till 9 pm, followed by Seethapalmandi (69 mm), West Marredpally (68.3 mm) and cantonment area (68 mm).There was water stagnation at many places, such as from Punjagutta towards the CM Camp Office.

Power cuts
Some parts reported frequent fluctuations and power outages. Areas such as Kamalapuri Colony, Manikonda, Shaikpet and Kapra witnessed power cuts.In Domalguda, near Indira Park, there was a power cut for more than an hour, while the Nawab Sahab Kunta locality faced a power cut for two hours. Complaints poured in on Twitter tagging TSSPDCL seeking the restoration of power.

Traffic jams
Traffic was hit badly on Monday evening. In Secunderabad, vehicles were stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes. There was heavy flow of traffic from Telugu Talli junction, NTR Garden, Khairatabad flyover at around 7.45 pm. Slow movement of traffic was witnessed in Prakash Nagar, Rasoolpura, Punjagutta, Sangeet X road and Rathifile bus stop towards Chilkalguda circle.

More rain for 3 days
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that there would be light rainfall/thundershowers in the city in the next three days. 

GODAVARI WATER LEVEL RISES
Khammam: The water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam is rising due to heavy inflows from the upper catchment area. According to Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, the flood level at Bhadrachalam is now at 24.5 feet as of 4 pm on Monday. Officials said they would issue the first-level warning at 43 feet

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rains
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp