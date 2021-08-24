Hyderabad comes to halt as it rains cats and dogs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After experiencing humid conditions with above-normal temperatures in the last few days, Hyderabad received heavy rainfall on Monday. Low-lying areas were hit hard by the downpour and commuters were caught off-guard.

Till 3 pm, the weather was hot with maximum temperature at 33.4°C. However, it started raining lightly from 4 pm. By 5.30-6 pm, it was pouring heavily.According to weather data with the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Mallapur recorded the highest rainfall of 88.8 mm till 9 pm, followed by Seethapalmandi (69 mm), West Marredpally (68.3 mm) and cantonment area (68 mm).There was water stagnation at many places, such as from Punjagutta towards the CM Camp Office.

Power cuts

Some parts reported frequent fluctuations and power outages. Areas such as Kamalapuri Colony, Manikonda, Shaikpet and Kapra witnessed power cuts.In Domalguda, near Indira Park, there was a power cut for more than an hour, while the Nawab Sahab Kunta locality faced a power cut for two hours. Complaints poured in on Twitter tagging TSSPDCL seeking the restoration of power.

Traffic jams

Traffic was hit badly on Monday evening. In Secunderabad, vehicles were stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes. There was heavy flow of traffic from Telugu Talli junction, NTR Garden, Khairatabad flyover at around 7.45 pm. Slow movement of traffic was witnessed in Prakash Nagar, Rasoolpura, Punjagutta, Sangeet X road and Rathifile bus stop towards Chilkalguda circle.

More rain for 3 days

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that there would be light rainfall/thundershowers in the city in the next three days.

GODAVARI WATER LEVEL RISES

Khammam: The water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam is rising due to heavy inflows from the upper catchment area. According to Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, the flood level at Bhadrachalam is now at 24.5 feet as of 4 pm on Monday. Officials said they would issue the first-level warning at 43 feet