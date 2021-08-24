STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad, gear up for F3 circuit

The Formula Regional Indian Championship will begin from February 2022 and the second circuit will be held in Hyderabad in March. Meet the racer from B’luru representing Hyd

Published: 24th August 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Akhil Rabindra will represent the Hyderabad Blackbird team

Akhil Rabindra will represent the Hyderabad Blackbird team

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Get ready for the Formula Regional Indian Championship, which will start in February 2022. The second circuit of the championship will be held in Hyderabad in March 2022. Former Member of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s son and Formula racer Anindith will participate in the upcoming street circuit race. While Anindith will represent the Mumbai Falcons team, GT4 sportscar racer Akhil Rabindra from Bengaluru will representing the Hyderabad Blackbird team. 

Akhil is excited about the first street circuit race in the city as it is a first in the country. He will be driving an Aston Martin-powered Formula race car. Akhil and Anindith’s fathers are school friends who studied at the Hyderabad Public School. “My father was from Hyderabad but I was born and bought up in Bengaluru. I still feel proud to represent the city that I have a connection with,” Akhil told Express. “I was auctioned to the Blackbird Hyderabad team in 2019. I will continue to represent Hyderabad,” he adds. 

The racer started with go-carting when he was 14 years old but it was difficult to go beyond it as 10 years ago, India did not have the infrastructure it has now. “So I had to move to the United Kingdom. Now, I’ve returned to my home country to join the Hyderabad Blackbird team. Back in the UK, I did Formula 4 and 3, and now I am looking forward to Formula 1,” he adds. 

So far, an investment of Rs 100 crore has already been made into cars and setting up the street circuit infrastructure. This will be India’s first-ever FIA-graded street circuit. From March 2022, there will be a series of events across the country — a Formula 4 Championship, Formula Regional championship and Indian Racing League. “The Formula cars are yet to be tested at top speeds but we are expecting it to be somewhere around 160 km/ph on Abarth engine,” said Akhil. 

“Both Akhil & Anindith are automobile engineers. Racing is a very technical sport. Engine Temp, RPM, Tyre temp & pressure important parameters monitored [sic],” Vishweshwar Reddy tweeted. 

“We committed to investing in the long-term development of motorsports and creating a platform for aspiring racing drivers in India, the first season of racing would kick off on Feb-March 22 in New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and (Hyderabad between March 3-6) and attract global racing talents as well,” Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, Racing Promotions said. 

Meet Anindith, son of ex-MP Vishweshwar Reddy
Former Member of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s son and Formula racer Anindith will participate in the upcoming street circuit race. Anindith will represent the Mumbai Falcons team. “Both Akhil & Anindith are automobile engineers. Racing is a very technical sport [sic],” tweeted Vishweshwar Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Formula Regional Indian Championship
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp