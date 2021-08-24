Hyderabad, gear up for F3 circuit

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Get ready for the Formula Regional Indian Championship, which will start in February 2022. The second circuit of the championship will be held in Hyderabad in March 2022. Former Member of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s son and Formula racer Anindith will participate in the upcoming street circuit race. While Anindith will represent the Mumbai Falcons team, GT4 sportscar racer Akhil Rabindra from Bengaluru will representing the Hyderabad Blackbird team.

Akhil is excited about the first street circuit race in the city as it is a first in the country. He will be driving an Aston Martin-powered Formula race car. Akhil and Anindith’s fathers are school friends who studied at the Hyderabad Public School. “My father was from Hyderabad but I was born and bought up in Bengaluru. I still feel proud to represent the city that I have a connection with,” Akhil told Express. “I was auctioned to the Blackbird Hyderabad team in 2019. I will continue to represent Hyderabad,” he adds.

The racer started with go-carting when he was 14 years old but it was difficult to go beyond it as 10 years ago, India did not have the infrastructure it has now. “So I had to move to the United Kingdom. Now, I’ve returned to my home country to join the Hyderabad Blackbird team. Back in the UK, I did Formula 4 and 3, and now I am looking forward to Formula 1,” he adds.

So far, an investment of Rs 100 crore has already been made into cars and setting up the street circuit infrastructure. This will be India’s first-ever FIA-graded street circuit. From March 2022, there will be a series of events across the country — a Formula 4 Championship, Formula Regional championship and Indian Racing League. “The Formula cars are yet to be tested at top speeds but we are expecting it to be somewhere around 160 km/ph on Abarth engine,” said Akhil.

“Both Akhil & Anindith are automobile engineers. Racing is a very technical sport. Engine Temp, RPM, Tyre temp & pressure important parameters monitored [sic],” Vishweshwar Reddy tweeted.

“We committed to investing in the long-term development of motorsports and creating a platform for aspiring racing drivers in India, the first season of racing would kick off on Feb-March 22 in New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and (Hyderabad between March 3-6) and attract global racing talents as well,” Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, Racing Promotions said.

Meet Anindith, son of ex-MP Vishweshwar Reddy

Former Member of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s son and Formula racer Anindith will participate in the upcoming street circuit race. Anindith will represent the Mumbai Falcons team. “Both Akhil & Anindith are automobile engineers. Racing is a very technical sport [sic],” tweeted Vishweshwar Reddy.