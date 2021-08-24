STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad international airport records over seven lakh passengers in July 

According to the airport authorities, from around 10,000 passengers on June 1, the number of passengers increased almost three times and crossed 29000 on a single day, on July 18.

Published: 24th August 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Airport

Four new domestic routes connecting Hyderabad to new cities will be launched in the coming months. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The daily passenger volume flowing through the Hyderabad International Airport almost tripled in the last two months as it witnessed over 6.8 lakh domestic passengers and more than 50,000 international travellers during July. 

According to the airport authorities, from around 10,000 passengers on June 1, the number of passengers increased almost three times and crossed 29000 on a single day, on July 18. The airport also recorded a substantial rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in July. From just over 100 on June 1, the ATMs gradually increased and reached 288 on July 25. More than 8000 ATMs were recorded from Airport in July. “As the national vaccination numbers are moving higher, demand for air travel is gradually picking up across sectors,” they informed in the White Paper released on Tuesday. 

Recently a new domestic sector – Srinagar, has been added from Hyderabad International Airport. As part of this, Indigo operates a direct flight to Srinagar from Hyderabad International Airport on four days a week -Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. 

Four new domestic routes connecting Hyderabad to new cities will be launched in the coming months. “Leisure destinations like Goa, Jaipur and Kochi recorded huge growth in passenger volume flying out from Hyderabad. Along with Leisure/Vacation travel, SME business travel and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) have largely contributed to the increase in passenger numbers,” the authorities added.

