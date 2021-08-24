Hyderabad: Six get life term in SC woman’s gang rape

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NA report combined with technical evidence and evidence of the eye witnesses proved the guilt of six persons accused in the gang rape of a SC woman (25) at Miyapur of Cyberabad commissionerate in 2019. The VII Additional District Judge cum the Judge for SC & ST cases at LB Nagar T Jaya Lakshmi sentenced them to imprisonment for life and also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each against all the accused persons - Shaik Showkath, Mohd. Khalid, Mohd. Afroz, Abdul Salman Khan, Shaik Salman and Mujahid Khan. The case against a teenager involved in this offence, is pending for trial at the Juvenile court at LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

The victim’s friend, who had accompanied her at the time of the offence, had died by suicide a few months after the offence. Before this, he had gave his evidence in the court and he also left a suicide note stating that he was upset with the attack on the victim and his wish that all the accused get strict punishment. An FSL report stating that his hand writing matched with the writing in the suicide note, also stood as an evidence in the court against the accused.

On the day of the offence, the victim and her friend, who is the complainant in the case, had attended a prayer service at Miyapur and were returning to their place through Hafeezpet railway station. As the victim wanted to attend nature's call, the complainant guided her into the bushes along the railway track. After attending nature’s call, while the victim was coming-out from the bushes, the accused persons who were consuming liquor in the area, caught hold of the victim. When the complainant obstructed them, they beat and overpowered him and later they raped the victim.

When the victim was being dragged into the bushes, a few people recorded it on their mobile phones. In the forensic reports, these video clips and the images extracted from them were matched with that of the accused. Further, the victim’s friend also identified all the accused during the Test Identification Parade (TIP). Technical evidence to prove the presence of the accused in the scene of offence at the time of the offence, was also produced in the court.