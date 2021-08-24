STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Stir the clay pot for tastier, healthier food

Food and the immunity we derive from it have been in focus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 24th August 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

With the arrival of summer, a potter makes clay pots at Poovanthi in Madurai

For representational purposes. (Express photo | KK Sundar)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Food and the immunity we derive from it have been in focus during the Covid-19 pandemic. People are becoming more conscious of their diet, the nutrients and vitamins they consume and their benefits. An often neglected aspect of cooking is the utensils we use. 

We are all used to cooking in the non-sick cookware and other steel bowls, but have you tried cooking in a clay pot? Food becomes even more delicious and nutritious when prepared in earthen cookware, say sellers. Moumita Paul, from Essential Traditions by Kayal, tells us why people have been choosing earthen cookware over regular utensils. “People have become more concerned with how they cook their food. In clay utensils, you need to cook the food on a low flame,  which usually ensures that all the nutrients are retained in your food. All our products are made with red clay. We sell gravy pots, biryani handis, plates, glasses and storage pots, among others.”

Teflon-coated and aluminum utensils are not good for health due to the chemicals mixed in them, says Sujatha Stephen, Chief Nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals. With no metal coating, earthen cookware retains the aroma as well as the nutrients of the food. “But if the earthen cookware is not washed properly, there might be a possibility of fungus forming inside them. But there are no major issues with them, says Sujatha. “We have been using earthen cookware for decades now. Earthen cookware will ensure all the iron and minerals remain in the food as they are cooked in low flame. The food cooked in these cookware are beneficial for our body,” she adds. 

As opposed to the common notion, earthen cookware is durable, and easy to maintain, says G Sudhakar, who sells earthen cookware inside Shilparamam. “Due to the modern kitchen, most of us have forgotten how to use earthen cookware. They are durable and really easy to maintain. Most of us think earthen cookware need high maintenance and require too much time to cook. But this is just a myth. They can be easily washed and they do not take too much time to cook. As you take care of the daily vessels, these also need the same attention. Most importantly, the food you cook in them gets the flavour of the pot. Food cooked in these dishes certainly taste better,” he says.

How to care for earthenware

Wash them with lime or a soap that has lime in it

Cook food on low flame

Make sure you add everything that you want to cook in the pot and let it cook slowly

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthenware earthenware health benefits
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp