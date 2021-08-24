STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Working on the bod? Don’t neglect your skin

Physical workouts are great for the body and mind, but only taking care of the physique isn’t enough to stay healthy.

By Misha Rajani
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Physical workouts are great for the body and mind, but only taking care of the physique isn’t enough to stay healthy. A workout session causes sweating and accumulation of dust and bacteria on the skin, causing skin problems.  

Dr P Swapna Priya, a dermatologist, cosmetologist and trichologist, says until the body is washed, the sweat stays on. This causes bacteria and dust to seep into the skin. “Working out not only causes sweat but also leads to dehydration of the skin. This is why it is important to take care of our skin and have a good workout skincare routine to not just prevent sunburns but also prevent acne, reduce irritation and damage, avoid fungal infections and improve hydration,” she says. Treating your skin properly before, after and during your workout will help your skin be healthy, she says. 

Model and fitness enthusiast Tanvi Akaanksha Koppineedi shares a few tips that one can keep in mind while working out. “Washing the face with micellar water or a facial mist will help refresh the skin and keep you energised. Facial mists nourish the skin. If you are working indoors, you can use a light moisturiser but if you are working out in the sun, you should use sunscreen.

Before you begin your workout, apply moisturiser and lip balm so that your lips aren’t chapped after a workout.” Tanvi also suggests using a sanitiser before touching gym equipment. Use a mild body wash to cleanse the body post-workout. She believes that simple skincare routines can help protect and nourish the skin.

Skincare tips 

Pre-workout 
Cleanse: Wash your face before you start working out, this will make you feel relaxed and fresh. Take off all makeup as it blocks pores and sweat glands, which makes it hard for your skin to breathe

Moisturise: Sweating can dehydrate your skin. To avoid this, apply a moisture. This will smoothen the texture of your skin. You can also use a serum as it helps refresh the face

SPF protection: If you are working out in the sun, apply a sunscreen as this will prevent sunburn. Remember to reapply if you are in the heat for more than an hour as the sunscreen evaporates 

Deodorise: Spray a deodorant or antiperspirant on your underarms and neck to avoid bacteria and fungal infections

 During workout

Do not touch the face: While working out, you may come in contact with dust and bacteria through the equipment used. Touching your face with sweaty and dirty hands could lead to breakouts and skin problems. Avoid rubbing your face against your clothes as it is unhygienic and can lead to rashes and itching. Use a soft clean towel to pat the sweat

Hydrate: Drink water to stay hydrated 

 Post-workout

Cleanse: Remember to always wash your face with a cleanser after working out as sweat and facial oil leads clog pores and cause breakouts. You can exfoliate, too, to remove any lingering dirt

Cool off: The body needs to cool down after a workout. Taking a shower not only cools the skin, but also washes away the sweat and closes the pores. A shower and a change of clothes is a must as the bacteria lingers onto the clothes worn. Don’t forget to moisturise after bathing. It will soothe the skin

