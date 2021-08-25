STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1920’s gramophone at Gandipet inspected

The device was used to record water levels on a graphical drum as well as give flood warnings at Osmansagar through a gramophone.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whether the now defunct audible water level indicator or water level recording device (gramophone) installed at Osmansagar (Gandipet) in 1920 during the Nizam’s period would get repaired or not will be known in a month’s time. The device was used to record water levels on a graphical drum as well as give flood warnings at Osmansagar through a gramophone.

A Mumbai-based representative of Geo Kent Limited, London and Luton who manufactured the equipment, hundreds of years ago, inspected the apparatus and obtained the required details from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board  (HMWS&SB) officials, and will come back with details in about two to three weeks time.The HMWS&SB told Express that representative had examined the gramophone from outside. After obtaining permission for servicing, the apparatus  would be opened in a week to 10 days time.

