‘Invisible’ braces to the rescue!

Tejal Sinha By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The word ‘braces’ brings to mind images of a painful metal contraption on the teeth. For generations, these metallic braces have been used to align ‘crowded’ teeth. The procedure to get these braces is as painful as the final product. But with the latest advancement in dentistry, invisible braces, or clear aligners, are changing the market dynamics and are now becoming popular in Hyderabad.

A clear aligner is a transparent plastic form of dental braces. Thanks to 3D digital scanning, orthodontists get an accurate digital mold of the patients teeth and accordingly, create a customised clear aligner for them. The digital workflow of the clear aligner system has reduced the number of clinic visits for patients and improved clinical efficiency by using high-end technology.Dr. Praveen Kurapati, an orthodontist from Hyderabad, who popularised the use of Invisalign (a brand of clear aligners) in the city, has treated over 300 patients. “As an orthodontist, we have an opportunity to transform a patient’s life by giving the desired smile they want. Anyone who wants to correct the gaps between their teeth, or realign crowded and crooked teeth, we provide them with the options of traditional metal braces, ceramic braces with ceramic wires, and clear aligners,” says Praveen.

Depending upon the complexity of the case, he treats the patients with different types of aligners. He explains the patient the pros and cons of traditional braces and clear aligners. Traditional metal braces have a longer treatment duration, poses problem in maintaining proper oral hygiene, leads to swollen gums, and comes with a lot of food restrictions. This is why patients choose clear aligners, since they are barely noticeable, comfortable, pose no food restrictions, are selfie-friendly.

“Clear aligners are medical-grade plastic replicas of your teeth. Wearing them puts gentle pressure on the teeth, making them virtually invisible and allowing an individual to inconspicuously achieve a healthy, beautiful smile,” adds Praveen, who believes the future of orthodontics is the clear aligner system.Even the most complicated cases are being treated successfully with this system. Aligners are treated by only IOS-certified orthodontists since the procedure requires a lot of skill to understand the issue precisely.Dr Sudhakar Goud, an orthodontist and a dentofacial orthopedic, says, “A lot of Hyderabadis come to me for a total makeover. They choose these clear aligners as they over traditional braces.”

Sharon Mathew, a psychology student, has been using a clear aligner for the last two months. “I was always mocked for my crooked teeth. I was also worried about what wearing metallic braces would look like. I always heard there would be regular clinic visits and when they would tighten the braces, it would be very painful. But I was lucky enough that my doctor had suggested me try these clear aligner braces, which are comfortable and hygienic,” she says.

