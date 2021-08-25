KT Rama Rao calls for Sunday evening traffic curbs at Hyderabad's Tank Bund Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s suggestion, the Hyderabad city police have decided to restrict traffic movement on Sunday evenings between 5 pm to 8 pm on Tank Bund. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told TNIE that a trial run would be held on Sunday, August 29. Implementation and further planning would be made based on these results.

Earlier, a netizen Ashok Chandrashekar took to Twitter tagging the minister: “Sir, Why not restrict traffic movement on Sunday evening between 5 to 8 pm on Tank Bund, citizen’s can enjoy the beautiful facility provided by your Government. It’s total chaos now families struggling to cross from left to right it’s pedestrian nightmare right now.” Responding to this, the minister said, “ Good suggestion Request @CPHydCity to consider & plan with your team on implementation (sic).”

Anjani Kumar said that they would definitely take the Minister’s suggestion and a trial run would be conducted on Sunday. Accordingly, further arrangements would be made by their teams.