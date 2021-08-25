Stephen Ravindra to take over as Cyberabad Police Commissioner after VC Sajjanar's transfer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has transferred Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and posted him as managing director of the TSRTC.

Hyderabad West Zone IGP Stephen Ravindra will be taking over as Cyberabad Police Commissioner. Ravindra also worked as DCP, Hyderabad in the past.

Sajjanar took over as Commissioner of Cyberabad in 2019. Though his transfer is due, the suddenness with which it took effect caught everyone by surprise.

In his innings as commissioner of Cyberabad, Sajjanar had left a mark by not only upholding law and order but also undertaking several service programmes.

He had initiated several reforms in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate apart from being at the forefront in helping migrant labourers reach their homes during the COVID-19 first wave.