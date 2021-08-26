Penalty only on commercial agents for posters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) has clarified that the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) will impose penalties only on commercial business agents/ brokers/ house rental firms/ real estate firms who are pasting wall posters on a large scale across the city to promote their business, but not on individual property owners.

To-let boards when posted by an individual property owner in their own premises will not being penalised. However, if penalty has been imposed on individual property owners, then this can be brought to the notice of the Directorate of EV&DM, GHMC and it will be rectified.

EV&DM has launched CEC to impose penalties on various offences such as unauthorised erection of banners/ flexis/ cut outs/ wall posters/wall writings/littering, and garbage dumping on roads and nalas to keep the city clean and free from defacements. As part of this, information on unauthorised posters are being received through the CEC mobile app.