STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Shoppers’ paradise

Shopping at a flea market gives you the excitement of not knowing what you’ll find next

Published: 26th August 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

These are bazaars that offer an endless array of goods at low rates.

By Misha Rajani
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shopping is therapeutic, be it running errands or splurging on clothes, crockery or furniture. But going from one store to the other in search of that perfect piece of jewellery or that exotic brand of herbs can be killjoy. We do have swanky malls, which have made shopping a pleasant experience, but have you been to the flea markets in Hyderabad? It’s total entertainment.  

These are bazaars that offer an endless array of goods at low rates. These are fun and exciting as they have varieties to choose from and is almost like a treasure hunt, as you don’t know what goodies you’ll find when and where.

Juhi Mydra, founder of Passel Productions (@passelproductions) which hosts Sunday Souk at Tabula Rasa in Jubilee Hills, says flea markets are a wonderful place to shop at. There are countless unique items on sale all under one roof. “There are stalls selling decorative items, furniture, artwork, garden supplies, toys and much more. It’s simple, convenient and fun. It helps tick off most of the items on your shopping list in one-go and is trouble-free.” 

Juhi adds that the best part about shopping at a flea market is the entertainment. “Unlike retail stores, there are food and beverage stalls which take care of your cravings while you shop. Some places have live music too, which sets the moos,” she says. 

Uday Kumar Sangisetti (@udaymicroartist), who organises Art Artist, describes flea markets as treasure hunts. “Shopping at a flea market gives you an excitement of not knowing what you’ll find next. On some days, you might walk away with nothing, but there are days you will find items that you won’t find elsewhere. You would want to buy them all. You could find your treasure for a great deal.” 

What makes shopping at flea markets fun is that you get a chance to know the community. “At a flea market you get to meet people, see different cultures come together and learn about the community’s interests. This is a great way to meet people and share similar tastes.”

Flea markets are also a growing space for vendors, says Aabha Mirza, CEO of Fifth Avenue Fashion and Flea (@faffhyd) at Hitex, as it provides a platform for them to showcase their skills. “There are not many platforms for home-based vendors to put up stalls. Flea markets give them an opportunity to grow.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad flea markets
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp