Shoppers’ paradise

HYDERABAD: Shopping is therapeutic, be it running errands or splurging on clothes, crockery or furniture. But going from one store to the other in search of that perfect piece of jewellery or that exotic brand of herbs can be killjoy. We do have swanky malls, which have made shopping a pleasant experience, but have you been to the flea markets in Hyderabad? It’s total entertainment.

These are bazaars that offer an endless array of goods at low rates. These are fun and exciting as they have varieties to choose from and is almost like a treasure hunt, as you don’t know what goodies you’ll find when and where.

Juhi Mydra, founder of Passel Productions (@passelproductions) which hosts Sunday Souk at Tabula Rasa in Jubilee Hills, says flea markets are a wonderful place to shop at. There are countless unique items on sale all under one roof. “There are stalls selling decorative items, furniture, artwork, garden supplies, toys and much more. It’s simple, convenient and fun. It helps tick off most of the items on your shopping list in one-go and is trouble-free.”

Juhi adds that the best part about shopping at a flea market is the entertainment. “Unlike retail stores, there are food and beverage stalls which take care of your cravings while you shop. Some places have live music too, which sets the moos,” she says.

Uday Kumar Sangisetti (@udaymicroartist), who organises Art Artist, describes flea markets as treasure hunts. “Shopping at a flea market gives you an excitement of not knowing what you’ll find next. On some days, you might walk away with nothing, but there are days you will find items that you won’t find elsewhere. You would want to buy them all. You could find your treasure for a great deal.”

What makes shopping at flea markets fun is that you get a chance to know the community. “At a flea market you get to meet people, see different cultures come together and learn about the community’s interests. This is a great way to meet people and share similar tastes.”

Flea markets are also a growing space for vendors, says Aabha Mirza, CEO of Fifth Avenue Fashion and Flea (@faffhyd) at Hitex, as it provides a platform for them to showcase their skills. “There are not many platforms for home-based vendors to put up stalls. Flea markets give them an opportunity to grow.”