Singer cop makes a strong point with his viral track

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Through this pandemic, police personnel have worked tirelessly to keep the people of Hyderabad safe. From enforcing the curfew and lockdown to ensuring people wear masks, they have been on their toes for over one year.

Giving us a glimpse of their life during the pandemic, Annam Vamshi Krishna, a constable of the Hyderabad City Police (CAR) headquarters, composed and sang a song which salutes the efforts of the police. The singer cop, from Ramakrishnapur village in Mancherial district, has received an overwhelming response for Oo Dheerudila. “People do not have a good impression about police; they think cops are corrupt. I wrote this song to inform them that police personnel are real heroes too,” says Vamshi, who took three months to complete the song. “We did not want to shoot a video, but show the facts,” he says. Vamshi aims to become a sub-inspector some day and continue to change people’s attitude towards the police.