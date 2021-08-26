STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speaking up in Parliament

Skanda says his journey into debating began class IX and it is this event that pushed him so far.

Sivarama Skanda was awarded as the ‘Youngest Member to enter the Parliament of India’.

By Misha Rajani
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What were we doing when we were 19? Hanging out with friends, bunking classes or finding ways to settle our canteen bill. But Sivarama Skanda, a 19-year-old Hyderabadi, has made Telangana proud by becoming the youngest to represent the State in the National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 conducted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs in New Delhi. 

A passionate debater and orator, Skanda has paved his way from college elocutions to speaking at the Parliament, and was awarded as the ‘Youngest Member to enter the Parliament of India’ and the ‘Youngest to represent the State of Telangana at the capital’. 

Skanda says his journey into debating began class IX and it is this event that pushed him so far. “At first, I was hesitant to take part in the event as it was my very first time, but looking back at it now, I am glad I took that step. I’ve always liked talking to people, discussing ideas and different topics and this is what got me interested in debating. Eventually, I began participating in numerous elocutions, shifted to Model United Nations and have now bagged a great opportunity to represent my State in Parliament.”

Talking about how he it all started for him, he says: “I received a message from my college group. I wasn’t keen on applying, but just a few minutes before the deadline, I gave it a shot. It wasn’t an easy process though, as there were thousands of participants of whom only would be selected from across Telangana. I gave my best and thankfully moved on for the district, State and national levels.” 

Skanda still remembers the time when he received the congratulatory call. ‘Congratulations Sivarama Skanda, you are going to New Delhi and you will be representing your State.’ His experience at the summit was the greatest thing that has ever happened to him. “Not only did we get a chance to be in Parliament and represent our State, but we were also given the opportunity to walk through the hallways, sing the national anthem from the MPs’ stands and have an interview with Lok Sabha TV.”

Skanda still can’t believe that he has made it this far at such a young age. “This experience was exceptional and definitely a great moment to treasure. The pride in representing the State at a national level is a feeling that cannot be expressed in words.”

Telangana Youth Parliament Sivarama Skanda
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
