Studying 12 hours a day, avoiding social media is Eamcet toppers’ mantra

Karthikeya said getting a good rank in Eamcet had given him more confidence to do well in NEET.

Published: 26th August 2021 08:29 AM

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Toppers of TS Eamcet have not taken any shortcuts for their success, with good old hard work being their common refrain. Calling Mandava Karthikeya of Hyderabad, who topped in the agriculture and medical stream, a book lover, his father said Karthikeya studied for almost 10-12 hours every day to achieve his goals. The student who aspires to become a cardiologist is now preparing for his upcoming NEET exams. Karthikeya said getting a good rank in Eamcet had given him more confidence to do well in NEET.

Son of a Hindi teacher in the city, Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth, who bagged the third rank in the engineering stream, says that while he was anyway expecting a good result, he was elated at securing the third rank. “My target now is to do well in IIT advance,” says Abdul, who also studied for more than 12 hours a day for the exam. 

In the agriculture and medical stream, other rank holders are R Srinivasa Karthikeya (4th) from Ananthapur, Chandam Vishnu Vivek (5th) from Rajamahendravaram and KSVV Satyanarayana Raju (6th) from East Godavari.

Satti Karthikeya, who bagged the first rank in the engineering stream, has kept himself away from social media for the past few months as he wanted to fully concentrate on the exams. “Once I get into a good college, I will have ample time to do other things,” he says. In the engineering stream, other rank holders include Ramaswamy Santosh Reddy (4th) from Nalgonda, Josyula Venkata Aditya (5th) from Hyderabad and P Chetan Manogna Sai (6th) from Chittoor.

Toppers in engineering stream
1st - Satti Karthikeya of West Godavari district, AP
2nd - Duggineni Venkata Paneesh of Kadapa, AP
3rd - Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth of Hyderabad
Toppers in agriculture and medical stream
1st - Mandava Karthikeya of Hyderabad
2nd - Emani Srinija of Rangareddy
3rd - Terupally Sai Koushal Reddy of Hyderabad

