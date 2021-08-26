STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urban lung space: Green Belt Park in Banjara Hills

Published: 26th August 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) urban bio-diversity wing has been focusing on transforming abandoned and open spaces in the city into eco parks to offer a good green environment for people.As part of this, GHMC has undertaken plantation, added benches, provided lighting, and undertaken overall renovation at Green Belt Park on Road No 12, Banjara Hills. For a long time, this was a hidden space with lush greenery and tall trees, however, later it had become a place for dumping garbage.

According to GHMC officials, it took around two months for transforming this open space into an eco park. “We have planted around 4,000 trees in this park sprawling over two acres. Most of the trees are ornamental and shade plants,” said a senior official.

A few days back, Khairatabad Zone developed Eco-Eleven Park in an open space on Road No 11, Banjara Hills, which was earlier prone to dumping and illegal activities. This was restored and developed with 11 prominent species of plants, good lighting, unique benches and artistic painting. The officials informed that last year around 400 open spaces had been converted to eco parks.

