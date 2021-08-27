Hyderabad: Cantt residents alert panel about road closure issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) submitted a representation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, which was in the city on Thursday, regarding the long-pending road closure issue that has been contributing to poor road connectivity in the northeastern part of Secunderabad.

During its interaction with the Committee in Secunderabad, the FNECS delegation explained how the cantonment area connected the northeastern Secunderbad to the rest of the city and said that the illegal and arbitrary closure of roads by Local Military Authorities (LMA) was causing trouble to the citizens.

It also highlighted that in 2018, despite the Defence Ministry’s orders to reopen all closed roads as it was in violation of the provisions of Section 258 of Cantonments Act 2006, several roads continued to remain shut. Chairman of the Standing Committee Jual Oram assured the FNECS that they would look into the matter.