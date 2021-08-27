Hyderabad home to another genome research centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to India’s fight against Covid-19, a new lab for genomic sequencing in Hyderabad was virtually inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.Nucleome Informatics Pvt Ltd, the Hyderabad-based firm which has set up the genome sequencing lab, has named the lab ‘NKC Research Center for Genomic Research,’ in memory of six-time MP from Khandwa Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, who died of Covid-19 in March this year.

MD and CEO of Nucleom Dushyant Singh Baghel announced that their lab would be in the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 by sequencing nearly 5,000 Covid-19 samples to track new variants and support the efforts of Government of India. “Since its inception, Nucleome has contributed to the fields of agrigenomics, animal husbandry and wildlife conservation. With the addition of technology like NovaSeq 6,000 (the world’s largest short-read sequencing), GeneTitan platforms and our in-house DrSeq suite, we expect to improve the understanding and uptake of personalised/precision medicine in India,” Baghel said.

Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh conveyed a virtual message regarding the initiative. “We are celebrating 75 years of independence and I believe genomics is the sunrise sector of the 21st century and will play an important role. In view of events like climate change and Covid-19’s impact on people, genome sequencing can increase productivity and help healthcare,” said the Union Minister.

At the inauguration of the lab, MP CM Chouhan also stressed the role of genomic sequencing to improve agricultural yield by choosing the best crops which require the least input costs. “India is committed to doubling farmers’ income, which will require an increase in productivity, reducing input cost and loss of crop, and setting the right price of the crop. Agrigenomics can help in this,” he said.

357 new Covid cases in ts, one dies

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 357 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday after 81,193 tests were conducted. The same day saw the recovery of 405 individuals, taking the active caseload to 6,246 cases. The State also saw one death, taking the overall toll to 3,865.Among the 33 districts, the highest caseload was seen in GHMC with 96 cases, followed by 33 cases in Karimnagar and 23 in Nalgonda.