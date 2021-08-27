Hyderabad: Indira Park takes down banner barring entry to unmarried couples after backlash from netizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which had put up a banner outside the entrance gate of Indira Park on Lower Tank Bund Road, barring entry to unmarried couples, removed the sign in a matter of hours, after backlash from netizens and park-goers.

“Banners removed by Deputy Director of Urban Biodiversity Wing, inconvenience regretted, informed the local police to keep vigil through regular visits to maintain a serene atmosphere in the park [sic],” tweeted GHMC Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy.

The banner folded and placed aside

after it was taken down by officials

Shortly after the banner was installed, many residents took to social media to vent their ire at the park management for subjecting unmarried couples to moral policing. “New low and new level of moral policing by Indira Park management. A public park is an open space for all law abiding citizens including consenting couples across genders. How can ‘marriage’ be a criteria, this is clearly unconstitutional [sic],” tweeted Meera Sanghamitra, an activist.

“We the people demand municipal corporations to stop terrorising citizens, parks and public spaces maintained with citizens taxes [sic],” said Brinda Adige, a resident, in a tweet. Vanaja C, a Facebook user, posted: “From now on, while going to Indira park, you have to take a marriage certificate [sic].”Some users likened the GHMC to the Taliban, while others said that citizens were getting “a taste of Uttar Pradesh in Hyderabad”.

There were, however, others who appreciated the move. “Those who visit the Indira Park in the evenings definitely appreciate this action. Thank you authorities for an excellent decision [sic],” tweeted Prakash Rao, a resident.

Earlier in the day, senior GHMC officials told Express that they were unaware of the matter and that the banner was put up without their knowledge. “The Indira Park management may have erected the banner. If there’s such a thing installed at the park, we will get it removed immediately,” they said. The banner was removed within hours. The senior officials also sought an explanation from the lower-rung officials on the matter.

Netizens call out moral policing

Shortly after the banner was installed, many residents took to social media to vent their ire at the park management for subjecting unmarried couples to moral policing. “We the people demand municipal corporations to stop terrorising citizens, parks and public spaces maintained with citizens taxes [sic],” tweeted Brinda Adige, a resident