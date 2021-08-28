GITAM Hyderabad to honour Granules CMD

HYDERABAD: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad will honour Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director, Granules India Limited during its 12th Convocation on Saturday, August 28. 1,300 students will be awarded their degrees.
