Taste bhi, health bhi

By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To eat healthy or not, is the question. Tasty food usually seems unhealthy, and nutritious food lacks taste. For those who don’t want to compromise on nutrition and taste, here are a host of subscription-based food services in the city that will deliver delicious food, which will align with your health goals, to your house.

One such service provider in the city is Fit Meals — a low-calorie gourmet meal delivery service that caters to your calorie and nutritional needs, and provides wholesome, nourishing foods. They curate programmes as per your body type and workout regime, prepare four meals a day and deliver them at your doorstep. They have just launched the second phase of their app, in which they will be curating diet plans that will be designed by certified nutritionists and dietitians.

“We also have a do-it-yourself (DIY) format where you will be given the recipes to follow the macros. We either deliver food or provide programmes that will help you to reach your goals, whether it’s weight loss or weight gain. We also create super foods, which will support you in your weight loss journey. They consist of healthy snacks and dishes. We make the replicas of the original dish. For example, we have dishes such as brown rice biryani or we prepare Andhra cuisine in a healthier way,” shares Zeeshan Ahmed, co-founder of Fit Meals.

The company was founded in 2015 and it claims to be the first ones to provide this service in the country. Meanwhile, Puja Ganeriwal, a certified nutritionist with over 10 years of experience in consulting and founder of Keto by Dietifik, says, “Keto diet helps in reducing weight by giving you a lot of healthy fat. We use ingredients that are Keto-friendly - almond flour, coconut flour and keto sugar. The low-calorie diet meals are made with very less oil or ghee. It is calorie-controlled and focused on the individual’s calorie intake and targeted weight loss.”

Keto by Dietifik tries to add a wide variety of choice in their meals. They serve Indian food, quesadillas, salads, soups, pav bhaji, Mexican bowls, Buddha bowls, tacos, grilled chicken with veggies and pesto, chicken and paneer tikka, and seekh kababs, among others. “All the dishes are cooked for both diet-control and keto clients, based on the requirement,” adds Puja.

Sharing about the importance of having a good relation with your food and the need of raising awareness related to healthy and diet food, Zeeshan shares, “One of the biggest challenges was educating people about the importance of knowing what they are eating or educating people about why food is very essential for optimum health and a good life. We have different campaigns through every dish that we currently have. However, it was our humble effort to replicate our original dish because we try to replicate your favourite dishes and we do it in the best possible way. For example, if it’s Burmese khow suey, we cut down on the oil, fats and then we add veggies to and balance the entire dish.”