STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

ED attaches assets worth Rs 363.51 crore of Hyderabad-based MBS Jewellers

The ED said that Sukesh Gupta, in active connivance with few officials of MMTC-Hyderabad, had continuously lifted gold without forex cover and adequate security deposits.

Published: 29th August 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 45 immovable properties worth Rs 363.51 crore of Hyderabad-based MBS Jewellers Pvt Ltd, MBS Impex Pvt Ltd and their promoters Sukesh Gupta, Anurag Gupta, Neetu Gupta, Vandana Gupta under the PMLA for allegedly defrauding the MMTC. The ED had earlier launched an investigation based on a case registered by the CBI-Hyderabad against Sukesh Gupta and his companies in 2014 for defrauding the MMTC Limited, a public sector enterprise, in the purchase of gold bullion under the buyer’s credit scheme. 

The ED said that Sukesh Gupta, in active connivance with few officials of MMTC-Hyderabad, had continuously lifted gold without forex cover and adequate security deposits. His dues were consistently misreported to the MMTC head office. Without squaring off the existing losses, his firms continued lifting gold from the MMTC for their personal gain and thereby caused a loss of public money to the tune of `504.34 crore, including an interest of `277.52 crore, up to May 31, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate ED MBS Impex Pvt Ltd MBS Jewellers Pvt Ltd MMTC Hyderabad Sukesh Gupta
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp