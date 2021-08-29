ED attaches assets worth Rs 363.51 crore of Hyderabad-based MBS Jewellers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 45 immovable properties worth Rs 363.51 crore of Hyderabad-based MBS Jewellers Pvt Ltd, MBS Impex Pvt Ltd and their promoters Sukesh Gupta, Anurag Gupta, Neetu Gupta, Vandana Gupta under the PMLA for allegedly defrauding the MMTC. The ED had earlier launched an investigation based on a case registered by the CBI-Hyderabad against Sukesh Gupta and his companies in 2014 for defrauding the MMTC Limited, a public sector enterprise, in the purchase of gold bullion under the buyer’s credit scheme.

The ED said that Sukesh Gupta, in active connivance with few officials of MMTC-Hyderabad, had continuously lifted gold without forex cover and adequate security deposits. His dues were consistently misreported to the MMTC head office. Without squaring off the existing losses, his firms continued lifting gold from the MMTC for their personal gain and thereby caused a loss of public money to the tune of `504.34 crore, including an interest of `277.52 crore, up to May 31, 2021.