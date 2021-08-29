STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Band owner dies after receiving injury on neck

The team that was present there called an auto-rickshaw and immediately shifted him to Himagiri Hospital, Gachibowli, for treatment, where the duty doctor declared him as brought dead.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A wedding procession turned tragic after the owner of a band party died after sustaining injuries on the neck. According to Raidurgam police, the cops had received noise complaint about the band at 11:32 pm, compelling the police to take ation. The band was cautioned the first time, but the police received another complaint at 12:19 am against the band. 

When the police reached Maharaja Hotel at 12:37 am, the band was still playing. After noticing the police personnel, a band member Gundappa tried to escape as they were already warned, but instead, hit a parked vehicle, resulting in injuries to one of his associates. Band owner Gadige Naresh Kumar witnessed the incident. He got stressed about the damage to the band’s vehicle and injuries to a team member.

Then, he suddenly fell down on the iron hook in the back footrest of the vehicle, injuring his neck in the process. Naresh tried to pick himself up and tried walking a little further, but fell down again. The team that was present there called an auto-rickshaw and immediately shifted him to Himagiri Hospital, Gachibowli, for treatment, where the duty doctor declared him as brought dead.

