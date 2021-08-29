STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Rainwater Harvesting Theme Park to help us keep our heads above the water

The park showcases more than 40 items on the theme of water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge etc.

Published: 29th August 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational Image

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was with an aim to preserve each and every drop of rainwater for the benefit of future generations that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) established the Rainwater Harvesting Theme Park at Road No. 51 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Now, it has started enlightening scores of visitors with various methods for water conservation through rainwater harvesting system (RWHS) structures to recharge the groundwater levels, apart from storing it for future use.

This is the second RWHS park in the country, after Bengaluru. Apart from materialising the process, the park officials are also focused on  promoting RWHS among citizens, NGOs, RWAs and schoolchildren. Over 20,000 people have already visited the park.

The park showcases more than 40 items on the theme of water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge etc. It also houses an information centre that consists of three blocks. A display gallery has also been set up to showcase charts on water conservation, water and sewerage treatment (WTP and STP), and live weather monitoring.

In the meantime, the animation centre in the park has a holographic projection of WTPs and STPs and a virtual reality show on the journey of water drops from the source to Hyderabad in 3D and video games on RWHS. The officials have also set up an auditorium to play short films on the journey of water drops.With all these special facilities, the park has become one of the major attractions in the city. Apart from adults, schoolchildren are also making a beeline to the Rainwater Harvesting Theme Park to understand and learn various methods by which they can conserve rainwater for future generations.

Immediately after entering the park, visitors can see the ways with which they can percolate water into the ground using rain water harvesting structures that are scientific and controlled for future use. The Water Board built the ambitious project for children and citizens to spread awareness among them on the needs to conserve water.  HMWS&SB officials say that they want more and more schoolchildren to learn and understand about the importance of conserving water.

“Both adults and children should adopt these systems in their houses, schools, colleges, colonies, offices and other places for a better future,” they point out. The park also plays a five-minute short film on RWH and water conservation and a Chhota Bheem-themed animated film. This film also focuses on RWHS, water cycle and water preservation and is being played in the auditorium at regular intervals. Those who wish to visit the park have to register online, book a slot and duly furnish required documents. The park will function on all days, except Mondays. Timings are from 10 am to 4 pm. Each batch will consist of a maximum of 50 members. Caretakers and teachers should accompany students, officials add.

VIRTUAL REALITY SHOW
The visitors also get to experience a virtual reality show on how water reaches households from Godavari (200 km) and Krishna (120 km). While watching the show, viewers will feel like they are water droplets going through the treatment process and finally reaching houses. Entry into the park for schoolchildren, citizens and senior citizens, who are interested to learn about water conservation and rainwater, is free

  • Narasimha
    Most of the rain water is wasted in greater Hyderabad due to thousands of vanished and vanishing lakes and due to millions of encroachments inside nalas and on the roads and due to most corrupt and most incompetent GHMC and HMWSSB and corporators past and present.
    22 hours ago reply
