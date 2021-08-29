Learn to embrace failure, Granules MD tells graduating GITAM University students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Be bold in your choices and be ready to embrace failure, learn from it, build upon it and move forward, advised Krishna Kumar Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India Limited, to the graduates of GITAM University during the 12th convocation ceremony held on Saturday. Chigurupati was the chief guest and was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the university for his services to the nation as a highly accomplished businessperson.

“Given the considerable success you have already achieved, the idea of failure for you might not be too far from an average person’s idea of success. However, it is impossible to live without failure, unless you never risk it all. So, understand that failure is part of life and a key part of learning,” he told the students, while recounting how he had suffered several setbacks during the initial days of his journey as an entrepreneur.

He encouraged the students to follow their passion, and continue with perseverance to achieve their goals. “You live in both exciting and turbulent times, but it has never been easier to make an impact. Forge your path without fear and make the world a better place,” he exhorted. Professor K Siva Rama Krishna, Vice-Chancellor of GITAM, informed the gathering that 13 students had received their gold medals and rank certificates during the convocation.