Missing boy found dead in a pond in Telangana's Rajendranagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-year-old child, Abubakar, who had been reported missing since Friday was found dead in a pond in Rajendranagar on Friday. Police found the body in a pond nearby his house. Police suspect that someone might have killed the boy and dumped him in the pond. The body has been sent for postmortem. His parents, Abdul Rahim and Tabasum residing in Jalal Baba Nagar had earlier registered a missing person complaint with the Rajendranagar police station.