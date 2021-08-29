Open to idea of shifting Chanchalguda Jail, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao tells Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing the beneficiaries at the inauguration of 2BHK houses under Dignity Housing Scheme at Pilligudiselu near Chanchalguda, the Minister for Municipal Admininstration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, on Saturday assured Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi that he, along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, would discuss the issue of shifting the Chanchalguda Central Jail to the city outskirts and build educational institutions, IT parks, training institutes and a hospital in its place, spread over 34 acres of land.

The shifting of Warangal Central Jail to the city outskirts began in June and a modern MGM hospital is being constructed in its place. Similarly, Chanchalguda Central Jail should be shifted to the city outskirts, Owaisi requested. Rama Rao said that he would also bring up the issue of the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital in place of the dilapidated Osmania General Hospital. Additionally, four campuses of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) will be coming up in Chest Hospital, Sanathnagar, Gaddiannaram and Alwal apart from the one already inaugurated in Gachibowli.

Minister KT Rama Rao receives the blessing of a

beneficiary after handing over a 2BHK house at

Pilligudiselu in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay madapu

288 units for beneficiaries

A total of 288 double bedroom houses were built at Pilligudiselu near Chanchalguda. These units are spread over nine floors in two blocks and built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of `24.91 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted the poor in Hyderabad to live with self-respect. Thus, the construction of one lakh double bedroom houses was undertaken by the State government. With the exception of a few pending works, more than 70,000 houses are on the verge of completion and will be handed over to the beneficiaries, he added.

Apart from this the State government has also undertaken several developmental projects, including the construction of flyovers, in the Old City area. Mahmood Ali said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, road construction, flyovers and other works in Hyderabad were going on in full swing.

HOSPS TO BE UPGRADED

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the State government is deliberating over the revamp of the Osmania General Hospital into a state-of-the-art hospital. Also, four campuses of TIMS will be setup in different corners of the city