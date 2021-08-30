Hyderabad-based Phoenix Group chief made Vice Chairman of Export Promotion Council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based corporate executive Srikanth Badiga, Founder-Director, Phoenix Group, was chosen as the Vice Chairman of Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES). This is the first time that a south Indian has been chosen for the coveted post.

On the other hand, Bhuvnesh Seth, the current Vice Chairman, was promoted to the role of Chairman of EPCES. Srikanth is a key executive at Phoenix Group, a corporate conglomerate, which has business interests in real estate, automobiles, power and mining. He has held many positions with the Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

Reacting to the news, Srikanth said, “Telangana has a huge scope for Dry Ports and Free Trade Zones (FTZs). As such, Hyderabad is already leading in IT/ITES SEZ exports,” he added.