Hyderabad's Tank Bund closed for cars, but open for Sunday strolls

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a perfect Sunday outing for the visitors to the Tank Bund Road, one of the most popular locations in the city. People visiting the iconic spot enjoyed a spectacular evening with fun and frolic, moving around the designer lamp posts merrily on the entire stretch without any traffic hindrance.

All this became possible with the police diverting vehicular traffic via Lower Tank Bund Road from 5 pm to 10 pm to help families spend some quality time on Tank Bund and savour the beauty of Hussainsagar and the imposing Buddha Statue in its midst. This will be a regular feature on Sundays as entire Tank Bund Road will be closed for vehicular traffic from 5 pm to 10 pm. The two-kilometre stretch was filled with people sauntering around in leisure. The selfie seekers had a gala time as they didn’t have to worry about the traffic while clicking pictures.

“Walking along the Tank Bund Road in gay abandon is an awesome experience. There were no honking vehicles or bikes zipping past. Suddenly the entire stretch of the road has become a picnic spot,” said Sanjay Gupta and Saroj Gupta, tourists from New Delhi.“We are happy that the State government has provided a good facility for people to relax in a cool and serene atmosphere. Families should utilise the facility and come on every Sunday to relax,” said Suresh Krishna and Anitha from Motinagar.

“It is amazing to see new developments on the Tank Bund Road and it is peaceful to walk on the Tank Bund Road,” said Tara of Domalguda while appreciating the move by the State government. “We don’t get such a facility anywhere that too without spending a single rupee. Coming with the family and children without having to breathe in toxic fumes from vehicles is simply great,” Padma Rao of Nampally said.“It’s good to see parents and families coming to the place to relax and breathe fresh air,” said Neelima from Neredmet.

On KTR’s direction

Closing the Tank Bund Road to vehicles and allowing families to roam around was in fact a request of a netizen to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao who asked Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to consider it, who in turn, made it possible.Anjani Kumar on Sunday visited the Tank Bund Road after the restrictions were imposed to take stock of the new rule implementation. He said the State government has taken up beautification of Tank Bund and a lot of efforts were being made to make it one of the most sought after visitors’ destinations in the city.