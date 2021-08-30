STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Tank Bund closed for cars, but open for Sunday strolls

Residents laud move to bar traffic movement from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Published: 30th August 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

A family enjoying their time at Tank Bund Road as vehicles were diverted from the 2-km stretch on Sunday. (Photo | S senbagapandiyan)

A family enjoying their time at Tank Bund Road as vehicles were diverted from the 2-km stretch on Sunday. (Photo | S senbagapandiyan)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a perfect Sunday outing for the visitors to the Tank Bund Road, one of the most popular locations in the city. People visiting the iconic spot enjoyed a spectacular evening with fun and frolic, moving around the designer lamp posts merrily on the entire stretch without any traffic hindrance. 

All this became possible with the police diverting vehicular traffic via Lower Tank Bund Road from 5 pm to 10 pm to help families spend some quality time on Tank Bund and savour the beauty of Hussainsagar and the imposing Buddha Statue in its midst. This will be a regular feature on Sundays as entire Tank Bund Road will be closed for vehicular traffic from 5 pm to 10 pm. The two-kilometre stretch was filled with people sauntering around in leisure. The selfie seekers had a gala time as they didn’t have to worry about the traffic while clicking pictures.

“Walking along the Tank Bund Road in gay abandon is an awesome experience. There were no honking vehicles or bikes zipping past. Suddenly the entire stretch of the road has become a picnic spot,” said Sanjay Gupta and Saroj Gupta, tourists from New Delhi.“We are happy that the State government has provided a good facility for people to relax in a cool and serene atmosphere. Families should utilise the facility and come on every Sunday to relax,” said Suresh Krishna and Anitha from Motinagar.

“It is amazing to see new developments on the Tank Bund Road and it is peaceful to walk on the Tank Bund Road,” said Tara of Domalguda while appreciating the move by the State  government. “We don’t get such a facility anywhere that too without spending a single rupee. Coming with the family and children without having to breathe in toxic fumes from vehicles is simply great,” Padma Rao of Nampally said.“It’s good to see parents and families coming to the place to relax and breathe fresh air,” said Neelima from Neredmet. 

On KTR’s direction

Closing the Tank Bund Road to vehicles and allowing families to roam around was in fact a request of a netizen to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao who asked Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to consider it, who in turn, made it possible.Anjani Kumar on Sunday visited the Tank Bund Road after the restrictions were imposed to take stock of the new rule implementation. He said the State government has taken up beautification of Tank Bund and a lot of efforts were being made to make it one of the most sought after visitors’ destinations in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tank Bund Road Lower Tank Bund Road hyderabad Buddha statue Hussainsagar
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp