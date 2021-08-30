STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Uddamarri villagers rejoice as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation resumes bus service

The 211U service, which was suspended during the first lockdown, resumed from Sunday, August 30, 2021. 

Published: 30th August 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Representation image for TSRTC

Representation image for TSRTC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the publication of a report on August 22 titled “‘Hail and board’ in City, but rural TS struggles for RTC services” in Express, bus services to Uddamarri village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district from Hakimpet depot were restored. The 211U service, which was suspended during the first lockdown, resumed from Sunday. 

Villagers were happy to see that the 211U service. “I am happy that the service has been restored and now villagers and even school students can take this bus to reach their destination easily. Otherwise, they were forced to take sharing autos or take a journey on foot to nearby villages. We are grateful to TSRTC for restoring it and to Express for highlighting our plight,” said A Satti Reddy, a resident.  

Speaking to Express, M Bhaskar Reddy, Hakimpet Depot manager, confirmed this and said that since the route had a hired bus, the pandemic affected it. “Once again, hired buses are slowly being restored to their regular routes. Even this route was taken into consideration,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddamarri village Medchal Malkajgiri TSRTC Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Hakimpet Depot Manager 211U bus service Telangana
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp