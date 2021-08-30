Uddamarri villagers rejoice as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation resumes bus service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the publication of a report on August 22 titled “‘Hail and board’ in City, but rural TS struggles for RTC services” in Express, bus services to Uddamarri village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district from Hakimpet depot were restored. The 211U service, which was suspended during the first lockdown, resumed from Sunday.

Villagers were happy to see that the 211U service. “I am happy that the service has been restored and now villagers and even school students can take this bus to reach their destination easily. Otherwise, they were forced to take sharing autos or take a journey on foot to nearby villages. We are grateful to TSRTC for restoring it and to Express for highlighting our plight,” said A Satti Reddy, a resident.

Speaking to Express, M Bhaskar Reddy, Hakimpet Depot manager, confirmed this and said that since the route had a hired bus, the pandemic affected it. “Once again, hired buses are slowly being restored to their regular routes. Even this route was taken into consideration,” he said.