Downsizing a marathon: 'Hyderabad Runners' launches city’s first stadium run  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For many of us, our lives revolve around fitness. We are constantly looking for fun ways to lead an active lifestyle. Even when the Covid-19 pandemic threw a harsher second wave at us, most of us tried our best to get on with our workout routines, with a few tweaks.

Not-for-profit society Hyderabad Runners, which organises a marathon in the city every year, found themselves in a fix as they were unable to host the annual Hyderabad Marathon amid the pandemic. So, they launched the city’s first stadium run. The ‘Dawn to Dusk’ challenge, which took place on Saturday at The Gaudium Sportopia, aimed at encouraging people to prioritise a healthy lifestyle and create an environment where it was safe to run.

Around 350 runners took part in the inaugural edition. Arun Kumar Kaliappan, the secretary for the Hyderabad Runners, says “The Airtel Hyderabad Marathon is held every August, but this year we couldn’t organise it due to the pandemic. We had to come up with an idea to ensure our participants’ safety. So, we decided to launch a stadium run, where people can run in a safe, controlled and limited environment.”

The event had a live gallery and a measured track. “A stadium run helps running enthusiasts prepare for tougher levels. This is the same place where one of India’s professional sprinters and current national champion (Dutee Chand) practised. We hope to encourage more people to live a fit and healthy life.”

The organisation plans to expand the event next year to a 24-hour stadium run and open it for more participants. This year, Jagan Mohan Reddy won the men’s 12-hour solo race by covering 116.6 km and Yamini Kothari won in the women’s 96.8 km.