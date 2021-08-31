Hyderabad-based alternative fashion brand Supervek cut from a different cloth

Aditya Vaddepalli By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mainstream fashion is passe as the newer generation is developing a hunger for fresh and bold designs, which challenge the popular narratives of what’s ‘in’. That’s where Hyderbad-based alternative fashion brand Supervek comes in. Their clothes and accessories have an edgy, urban and a counter-culture vibe to them, while the company sticks to a strict homegrown attitude.

Started in 2015, Supervek was one of the first companies to produce masks much before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, says co-founder Satyajeet Singh. During the pandemic, they sold close to 40,000 masks and even donated a mask for each mask they sold. During the second wave, Supervek donated `1 lakh and raised close to `7 lakh for relief works. “We want to give back to the community,” says Satyajeet.

This bootstrap attitude reflects in their designing and products. “We started off with vegan-friendly wallets made with Tyvek, a synthetic material made of plastic that can’t be torn, but can be cut. They can be recycled just like normal plastic,” he says. Today, the company makes headgear, slingers, tees, hoodies, sweatshirts, and other accessories. They collaborate with a range of artistes from around the world — Columbia, Romania, Spain — and Indian artistes too. They have even collaborated with Delhi-based hip-hop group Seedhe Maut.

Growing up playing basketball and being aware of the urban culture surrounding music, sports and fashion, Supervek’s founders drew inspiration from all of them to bring India’s first premium alternative clothing brand that is aware of the ever-changing fashion landscape. From hip-hop, graffiti, basketball, X sports and street fashion, Supervek draws inspiration from these and a lot more to bring to you an aesthetic that is fresh, urban and always trying to push the boundaries of fashion.

They have even collaborated with Humza Khan to make merchandise for his WallRide skate park in Hyderabad.These include wallets and t-shirts for the skate park. “We are also coming up with a special belt for skateboarders,” shares Satyajeet.