STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based alternative fashion brand Supervek cut from a different cloth

Their clothes and  accessories have an edgy, urban and a counter-culture vibe to them, while the company sticks to a strict homegrown attitude. 

Published: 31st August 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Their clothes and  accessories have an edgy, urban and a counter-culture vibe to them, while the company sticks to a strict homegrown attitude. 

Their clothes and  accessories have an edgy, urban and a counter-culture vibe to them, while the company sticks to a strict homegrown attitude. 

By Aditya Vaddepalli
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mainstream fashion is passe as the newer generation is developing a hunger for fresh and bold designs, which challenge the popular narratives of what’s ‘in’. That’s where Hyderbad-based alternative fashion brand Supervek comes in. Their clothes and  accessories have an edgy, urban and a counter-culture vibe to them, while the company sticks to a strict homegrown attitude. 

Started in 2015, Supervek was one of the first companies to produce masks much before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, says co-founder Satyajeet Singh. During the pandemic, they sold close to 40,000 masks and even donated a mask for each mask they sold. During the second wave, Supervek donated `1 lakh and raised close to `7 lakh for relief works. “We want to give back to the community,” says Satyajeet. 

This bootstrap attitude reflects in their designing and products. “We started off with vegan-friendly wallets made with Tyvek, a synthetic material made of plastic that can’t be torn, but can be cut. They can be recycled just like normal plastic,” he says. Today, the company makes headgear, slingers, tees, hoodies, sweatshirts, and other accessories. They collaborate with a range of artistes from around the world — Columbia, Romania, Spain — and Indian artistes too. They have even collaborated with Delhi-based hip-hop group Seedhe Maut. 

Growing up playing basketball and being aware of the urban culture surrounding music, sports and fashion, Supervek’s founders drew inspiration from all of them to bring India’s first premium alternative clothing brand that is aware of the ever-changing fashion landscape. From hip-hop, graffiti, basketball, X sports and street fashion, Supervek draws inspiration from these and a lot more to bring to you an aesthetic that is fresh, urban and always trying to push the boundaries of fashion.  

They have even collaborated with Humza Khan to make merchandise for his WallRide skate park in Hyderabad.These include wallets and t-shirts for the skate park. “We are also coming up with a special belt for skateboarders,” shares Satyajeet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supervek alternative fashion
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp