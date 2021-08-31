P Sangeetha appointed as DDG in UIDAI Regional Office at Hyderabad
P Sangeetha, a 2004-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was appointed as the Deputy Director General (DDG) for the UIDAI Regional Office, Hyderabad.
A press release issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that Sangeetha will look after Aadhaar-related issues in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and Andaman and Nicobar.