P Sangeetha appointed as DDG in UIDAI Regional Office at Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: P Sangeetha, a 2004-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was appointed as the Deputy Director General (DDG) for the UIDAI Regional Office, Hyderabad.

A press release issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that Sangeetha will look after Aadhaar-related issues in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and Andaman and Nicobar.