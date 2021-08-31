Popular fashion blogger Esha Rao a trendsetter, but not an imitator 

Misha Rajani By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Esha Rao (@_thefashionpsychic_), a popular fashion blogger, describes herself in three words: classy, peppy and relatable. Her journey into fashion blogging began about three years ago when she was pursuing her first year of Bachelor of Management Studies at St. Francis College for Women. Esha does not consider herself as the usual fashion blogger, who hops onto every trend, but rather someone who tries to understand what works for her. Her blog began as an outlet of the tips and tricks she wanted to share with people, and slowly turned into a full-time profession, post the pandemic hitting the world. We take a look at what’s in her closet and draw inspiration from her style

Little old, little new

The oldest item in her closet is a saree which she wore for class X graduation. The newest is a pair of mom jeans. For Esha, skinny jeans are a big NO NO; because if anything, the pandemic has taught people that comfort clothing is such a boon.

Love for accessories

Esha absolutely loves to accessorise. According to her, one can wear a fundamentally similar outfit, such as a pair of blue jeans with a white/black top, but accessorise it differently. For example, wearing it with sneakers will make it casual, whilst wearing it with a pair of heels, a mini bagand dainty jewellery will elevate the look. Her favourite accessory of late has to be chunky rings. They’re all over Instagram because of the ‘y2k’ vibe they give off. She bought her’s from @snastudios. You’ll also find her most-worn Michael Kors watch.

Favourite brands

It’s all about style, quality and fit for Esha, who owns a wide range of brands, right from local to international ones. One of her favourite Indian brands is Sindhu Reddy Design House, which specialises in luxury Indian wear such as lehengas and pre-draped sarees. Esha loves Louis Vuitton, and owns the LV Alma BB. Oh, it feels so lush!

Something you can’t junk

Esha gets attached to her clothes and she’s fast running out of wardrobe space. That said, she has cleared out a good chunk of clothes that deserve a second life and plans to be thrifting them soon. Keep a lookout for the same on her IG page @_thefashionpsychic_