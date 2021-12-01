16 held in Hyderabad, Warangal for selling fake RCs, licences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gang of RTA agents, vehicle brokers and DTP workers which was selling auctioned vehicles, fake Vehicle Registration Certificates and Aadhaar cards was arrested held by the Shamshabad police on Tuesday. A total of 1,200 fake RC documents were seized from the seven gang members. Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said, “Two cases have been registered against the gang in Miyapur and RGIA police stations.”

The gang includes seven offenders from Hyderabad, Kothagudem and Andhra Pradesh. Shaik Jahangeerm Syed Hussain worked as agents at different RTA offices and were aware of the loopholes. Sampath from Kothagudem pilfered original RCs from the RTO office selling each at a price of `700 to 900. K Chandrasekhar and Ch Ramesh are vehicle brokers. Ganesh with his knowledge of DTP, fabricated the documents.

Warangal racket

Meanhile, in Warangal too, a 10-member gang which issued fake vehicle registration certificates, licences and vehicle insurance certificates, was arrested. The police seized Rs 4.46 lakh cash apart from laptops and printers. Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said the 10 gang members work as RTO agents at Warangal.