STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

16 held in Hyderabad, Warangal for selling fake RCs, licences

A total of 1,200 fake RC documents were seized from the seven gang members held in Hyderabad.

Published: 01st December 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gang of RTA agents, vehicle brokers and DTP workers which was selling auctioned vehicles, fake Vehicle Registration Certificates and Aadhaar cards was arrested held by the Shamshabad police on Tuesday. A total of 1,200 fake RC documents were seized from the seven gang members. Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said, “Two cases have been registered against the gang in Miyapur and RGIA police stations.”

The gang includes seven offenders from Hyderabad, Kothagudem and Andhra Pradesh. Shaik Jahangeerm Syed Hussain worked as agents at different RTA offices and were aware of the loopholes. Sampath from Kothagudem pilfered original RCs from the RTO office selling each at a price of `700 to 900. K Chandrasekhar and Ch Ramesh are vehicle brokers. Ganesh with his knowledge of DTP, fabricated the documents. 

Warangal racket

Meanhile, in Warangal too, a 10-member gang which issued fake vehicle registration certificates, licences and vehicle insurance certificates, was arrested. The police seized Rs 4.46 lakh cash apart from laptops and printers. Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said the 10 gang members work as RTO agents at Warangal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake License Fake RC Hyderabad crime Warangal crime
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp