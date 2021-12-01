2 cars go up in flames on Hyderabad's Paradise flyover
According to the police, on Monday night, the front portion of a car caught fire at Banjara Hills, after which the driver and all passengers got out unhurt.
Published: 01st December 2021 10:20 AM | Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:20 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: In two separate incidents, two cars went up in flames — one in Banjara Hills and the other on Paradise flyover. Passengers escaped unhurt in both incidents.
According to the police, on Monday night, the front portion of a car caught fire at Banjara Hills, after which the driver and all passengers got out unhurt. Another car went up in flames on the Paradise flyover on Tuesday morning.