Breaking bad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The minute we start getting angry, we look for options to vent out the emotions that make our life stressful. People around us sometimes become unsuspecting victims of our mood and temper, but, nobody likes and deserves to be at the receiving end. Desperate times call for desperate measures and so people invented something called the ‘breaking plate therapy’ to deal with feelings of rage and resentment.

Also called ‘destruction therapy’, it has been doing the rounds on social media. A quick search on the Internet would show you videos of people taking out their resentment on an object, preferably a ceramic plate, and breaking it so as to release their stressful emotions.

According to psychologists in the city, the therapy helps distress and has a calming effect. “We all have unconscious psychic energy also known as ‘Freudian id’ that works to satisfy basic urges, needs and desires. These are usually impulses that are channelised into consciousness. But when you become aggressive and act upon it, you can’t help but have to face the consequences.

And when you cannot show your anger, you develop anxiety. So if you don’t want to keep things to yourself, you can break things, instead of say, hitting a person! It satisfies the urge and will make you less anxious,” says Dr Srikanth Goggi, clinical psychologist and vice president of the Telangana Association of Clinical Psychologists. He, however, does not suggest the therapy for various reasons: “All these are temporary coping mechanisms. If a person is upset about something, he must address it by discussing and venting it out.”

Plate breaking therapy is similar to the concept of anger rooms which are popular in the West. Just like escape rooms, anger rooms have become a trend. These are meant to help you release your frustration by breaking things. Anna Vijay, a mental health expert and psychologist, says there is no substantial research to suggest that this could be an effective way of stress management.

“Increased venting can be harmful and worsens anger issues, which might have adverse affects on an individual’s personality. The best way to manage stress is by practising breathing exercises, meditation or even by talking about it to a counsellor,” Anna adds.

Pavani Mekala, a rehabilitation psychologist, calls plate breaking therapy a classic anger management technique. “A good example is how The Hulk, after an episode of destruction, gets back at being a calm. The therapy is suggested for people who struggle with impulsivity, mood swings and emotional pressure. The only condition is to prepare your anger rooms with materials that are cost-friendly and don’t harm you.”