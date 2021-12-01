eInfochips to expand Hyderabad unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering and semiconductor design services, has announced the expansion of its Hyderabad design centre, to cater to a growing customer demand.

It plans to hire approximately 100 engineers in the next six months and aims to add approximately 250 engineers for the centre by FY2023. The hiring will focus on silicon design, verification and physical design. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 102 company with 2020 revenues of $29 billion.

Under the Arrow umbrella, eInfochips has engaged with the major semiconductor, hyper-scale, and has leveraged Arrow’s global footprint to tap full-chip opportunities with system and semiconductor startups. “eInfochips wants to accelerate growth further with an expanded and diverse talent pool. The Hyderabad design centre will add to our global capabilities of ASIC & FPGA design, verification and validation,” said Sumit Sethi, COO of eInfochips.

BITS Hyd joins hands with Dhruva Space

BITS Hyderabad has taken a leap forward in building an ecosystem for space technology research in collaboration with Dhruva Space. The Dhruva Space R&D Centre for Satellite Communication Technologies was announced on Monday.

The Dhruva Space SATCOM R&D Centre has already established an Earth Station that can be configured to operate in the L/C/S and X Bands. It will support data rates in the order of Mbps