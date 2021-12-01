STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

eInfochips to expand Hyderabad unit

eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering and semiconductor design services, has announced the expansion of its Hyderabad design centre, to cater to a growing customer demand.

Published: 01st December 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chip, electronic chip, Circuit board

Representational Image (Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering and semiconductor design services, has announced the expansion of its Hyderabad design centre, to cater to a growing customer demand.

It plans to hire approximately 100 engineers in the next six months and aims to add approximately 250 engineers for the centre by FY2023. The hiring will focus on silicon design, verification and physical design. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 102 company with 2020 revenues of $29 billion.

Under the Arrow umbrella, eInfochips has engaged with the major semiconductor, hyper-scale, and has leveraged Arrow’s global footprint to tap full-chip opportunities with system and semiconductor startups. “eInfochips wants to accelerate growth further with an expanded and diverse talent pool. The Hyderabad design centre will add to our global capabilities of ASIC & FPGA design, verification and validation,” said Sumit Sethi, COO of eInfochips.

BITS Hyd joins hands with Dhruva Space

BITS Hyderabad has taken a leap forward in building an ecosystem for space technology research in collaboration with Dhruva Space. The Dhruva Space R&D Centre for Satellite Communication Technologies was announced on Monday.

The Dhruva Space SATCOM R&D Centre has already established an Earth Station that can be configured to operate in the L/C/S and X Bands. It will support data rates in the order of Mbps

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electronic chip Dhruva Space BITS Hyderabad
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp