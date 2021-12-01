STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finally, GHMC council will meet on Dec 18

On November 23, scores of BJP corporators and party workers attacked the Mayor’s office at Tank Bund Road.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Well over a week after irate BJP corporators vandalised Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi’s office since a council meeting had not been held for five months, their wish has been granted. The Mayor has decided to hold a general body meeting on December 18. Prior to that, the first GHMC Standing Committee which was constituted a few days ago, will meet on December 8.  

On November 23, scores of BJP corporators and party workers attacked the Mayor’s office at Tank Bund Road. BJP corporators barged into the Mayor’s office and damaged furniture, destroyed flower pots, cut cable wires, defaced the GHMC board. They also destroyed lamps, removed the nameplates of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and broke glass panes. The BJP has been insisting that there is a urgent need to hold the council meeting as there several civic issues that need to be addressed.

