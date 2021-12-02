After tiff with husband, Hyderabad woman crashes car into divider

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A speeding car driven by a woman went rogue and crashed into a divider at Chaderghat in the early hours of Tuesday. The woman identified as Garima Gupta escaped unhurt in the incident, police said. According to police, the woman is a resident of Shivam Road.

On Tuesday night, she along with her husband came to Afzalgunj for some work. There, they had a quarrel, after which she started alone in their car, while her husband took an auto rickshaw and started home. Midway, at Chaderghat, the woman lost control of her vehicle and hit the divider. A case has been registered at Chaderghat police station. The woman was dropped home by the police.