IT firms hold their breath on resuming work from office 

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in some countries, IT companies in Hyderabad are adopting a wait-and-watch approach on resuming physical mode of work in offices as planned from January, 2022.

According to A Bharani Kumar, president, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), approximately 5 per cent of IT workforce in large IT companies, 30-60 per cent in medium-size companies and 60-70 per cent in small companies have been functioning out of their offices. “The Omicron spread is at its very early stages. We are yet to understand its impact domestically and internationally, so as of now we don’t want to speculate,” Bharani opined.

Employees in big companies like Infosys, Wipro and TCS have already been working on a hybrid mode. Between 25-30 per cent of their workforce come to the office on a rotation basis every day. If the present situation prevails without any adverse effect of the Omicron variant, by March 2022, 60-70 per cent of the workforce should be working from the office. Even in the worst-case scenario, Bharani predicts at least 40 per cent physical presence at offices.

65% have taken both doses

According to Y Krishna, general secretary of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), out of 6.5 lakh IT employees in Hyderabad, approximately 8-10 per cent are working from offices currently. Approximately 90 per cent of employees have taken the first dose of vaccination and 65-70 per cent have been administered the second dose.

“Regarding Omicron, we haven’t received any specific guidelines from the Health Department as of now. Hence, no specific advisory has been issued to the industry by SCSC, except continuity of Covid appropriate behaviour by all,” he told Express.