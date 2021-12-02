Kin held for murder of Hyderabad realtor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after realtor Thota Vijay Bhasker Reddy was found dead, the police officials cracked the murder case and arrested the deceased person’s cousin Thota Narender Reddy on the charge of murdering the former.

Reportedly, the accused person too is a realtor and murdered his relative using a country-made pistol over some previous enmity. It may be recalled that Vijay Bhasker’s body was recovered from his Swift car that was found near the RTC Colony in Trimulgherry.

In the plaint that Vijay Bhasker’s wife Swapna filed at the Trimulgherry police station, the latter had mentioned her suspicion that Narender Reddy committed the crime. She pointed out that her husband had, on Monday morning, told her the accused had asked him to come to Trimulgherry with cash to settle a plot deal between them, after which Vijay Bhasker went missing.

Speaking to the media, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said: “While the duo were in the victim’s car, Narender Reddy killed the victim using a country-made pistol he acquired from a Madhya Pradesh-based agent named Ramkumar, and fled from the spot.” In 2018, the accused was arrested by the Alwal police under Sections 420, 447, 427 and 506 of IPC after he tried to attack former councillor P Madhav over a plot dispute.

Cousin Narender shot Vijay Bhasker with a pistol

