Passenger from UK tests positive in Hyderabad, 325 who travelled with her in home isolation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A passenger arriving from the UK on a British Airways flight to Hyderabad tested positive at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) airport on Thursday.

The 35-year-old lady has been rushed to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Gachibowli hospital for treatment and her condition is said to be stable. Her samples have now been sent for full genome sequencing to look for the Omricon variant and the results will likely arrive in the next three days.

The passenger was travelling along with 325 others on the flight. These passengers had been segregated based on their final destination state.

"On the flight there were 239 passengers from Telangana, 72 from Andhra Pradesh, two from MP, one from UP, 10 from Maharashtra and one passenger from Rajasthan. Their details have been collected at RGIA and will be further relayed to respective health authorities in these states. They will all be placed under home isolation for next 14 days," said Dr Rao.

Details of those from Telangana has been given to the District surveillance teams, who will closely monitor them.

"Vaccine and masks are the only way to combat this virus. We urge people to take vaccines and not taking them now is suicidal. Nearly 25 lakh in Telangana and 90,000 in Hyderabad are due for their second dose," Dr Rao added.